Deepika Padukone rushed to Mumbai hospital after complaining of uneasiness: Reports

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone was reportedly rushed to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on Monday night after she complained of uneasiness. Reports now state she is fine and back home.



The actress had to undergo several rounds of tests which took almost half a day. While reports suggest her health condition has improved, there has been no official statement issued from her team so far.



This is not the first time that Deepika had to be rushed to the hospital due to ill health. The actress had a similar problem while shooting in Hyderabad a few months back. She was released after a few hours. The incident took place while she was shooting for her upcoming film 'Project K'.



While reports stated that she was rushed to the hospital, the film's producer Ashwini Dutt had dismissed the reports and said Deepika had gone for a routine checkup.



“Earlier she was down with Covid-19, but after recovering she left for Europe. And straightaway from Europe, she landed on our film sets. After mild fluctuations in her BP, she visited the hospital for an hour for a routine check-up just to make sure that everything was normal,” Ashwin told Deccan Chronicle back then.



Deepika Padukone will be next seen in 'Pathaan' co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She also has a project with Prabhas.