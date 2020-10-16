Deepika Padukone resumes shoot of Shakun Batra’s next in Goa

Deepika Padukone has resumed work. She alongwith Ananya Panday Siddhant Chaturvedi have started work on Shakun Batra’s next in Goa.

According to a report, Deepika joined the unit last Thursday.

While the makers have not revealed anything about the plot, they have described it as a “domestic noir” offering. The story revolves around two young couples. The movie reportedly studies the relationship dynamics between four friends who go on a road trip.

Meanwhile, Deepika will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s ‘83’ starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role. While Ranveer will be essaying the role of cricketer Kapil Dev in the film, Deepika will play his wife Romi Dev on screen. She will also be co-producing the film. She also has the official Hindi remake of ‘The Intern’ in her pipeline.