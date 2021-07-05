Deepika Padukone joins Shah Rukh Khan for 'Pathan' shoot

With the world getting back on track with film shoots and more, Deepika Padukone was spotted leaving ‘Pathan’ sets after what seemed like a fruitful session.

‘Pathan’ stars Shah Rukh Khan in leading role as he returns to films after the debacle of ‘zero’. The Yash Raj project also stars Deepika and John Abraham in pivotal roles. It is touted to be an action adventure and will bring back the magic couple Shah Rukh-Deepika after many years.

“After SRK and John, now Deepika starts shooting for the much-anticipated Pathan. It’s really amazing to see the big superstars of our generation starting to shoot despite the pandemic. It gives out a strong, positive message to the industry and when you have a huge film like Pathan on floors, the industry breathes a fresh lease of life. Deepika will be shooting with Shah Rukh till the schedule wrap of Pathan which should happen in the next 15-20 days,” reported a trade source in several publications.

In the film, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone play RAW agents with Dimple Kapadia essaying the role of the head of the department.

It was revealed earlier this year that Pathan will hit the screens in 2022 and will also feature a starring appearance by Salman Khan. The film will have four action directors to cull out the action sequences.