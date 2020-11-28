'Coolie No 1' trailer: Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan revamp Govinda-Karisma Kapoor's 90s magic onscreen

The trailer of Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan starrer 'Coolie No.1' is finally out!



The movie which happens to be David Dhawan's 45th movie and is also the remake of his own 90's superhit film of the same name. The classic comedy starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor as the lead stars.



Also see: Varun Dhawan's 'Coolie No 1' new poster gets a COVID-19 twist



The trailer starts with Paresh Rawal, playing the dad of Sara and is search for a suitable and the richest man of India, and the richie rich boy comes out to be Varun who is seen playing two-character Kunwar Mahendra Pratap a billionaire who talks to ATM - Ambani, Trump and Modi - in a conference call, as well as Raju Coolie. The double character thing is just like the first film, in which we got to see Govinda trying to pull off two roles.



Watch the trailer here:







In the super speedy trailer, we also see Varun and Sara grooving in some of the recreated 90's numbers, including, 'Main Toh Raste Jaa Raha Tha' and 'Husn Hai Suhana' along with some new tracks as well.



The film also stars Shikha Talsania, Rajpal Yadav, Sahil Vaid, Johnny Lever and Jaaved Jaaferi. The movie will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Christmas 2020 i.e. on December 25.