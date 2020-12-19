'Coolie No. 1' to be released in theaters? Here's the answer

Is Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No. 1 tobe released on the big screen along with its OTT debut? Well, the answer is no. Speculations were rife that the film will be out in the theatres on December 25 along with Amazon Prime but film analyst Taran Adarsh put all the rumours to rest.



Taran Adarsh tweeted on Saturday: "EXCLUSIV... While #CoolieNo1 premieres on #Amazon this #Christmas, an update on its *theatrical* release...









#India: Won`t release at single screens, puts all speculations to rest.



#Overseas: No theatrical release, unlike #Laxmii [released in select markets simultaneously]."



Coolie No. 1, is a remake of the 1995 hit of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The film is directed by Varun`s father David Dhawan and will see the 90s confusion being reprised in 2020 by mass favourite Varun stepping in shows of Govinda.

