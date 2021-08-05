Chehre: Makers planning for a late August release for Amitabh Bachchan film

With an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Raghubir Yadav, Rhea Chakraborty and more, makers are inclined to release 'Chehre' in theatres. As coronavirus positive cases take a hit, makers are planning for a late August release for the multi-starrer film.

"The team was actually hoping for an April release initially, but then August was settled on. Now, the discussions are favouring a August 27th or September 3rd release. The work and time that has gone into the film has resulted in a film that the makers are confident in, an official statement will be released soon", says a close source, also adding that a second trailer might be in the works.

The Anand Pandit produced venture, recently sent fans into a frenzy, after Amitabh Bachchan's recitation of a poem penned by the film's director Rumi Jafry was released online. The poem will be set to tune by Vishal and Shekhar, who recorded an orchestral rendition of the same in Prague this April, with 107 musicians.

'Chehre' comes close on the heels with Akshay Kumar starrer 'BellBottom' which comes to theatres on August 19. The mega trailer launch in Delhi for BellBottom grabbed eyeballs and has garnered a positive audience response.