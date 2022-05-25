Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone dresses in two distinct styles on day 9 of the festival

Deepika Padukone's fashion game has been strong since the first day of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. The actress, who is part of the jury this year, has been keeping fans up to date with her daily looks which have got a thumbs up from fashion critics as well as fans.



On Day 9 of the 75th Cannes Film Festival, Deepika donned two distinct styles. In the morning, the actress was seen in a floral dress with matching boots. The dress was in light green with pink roses all over and green coloured leaves. She matched her boots with her dress and tied her hair in a bun. Designed by Richard Quinn, the dress gave a happy summer day vibe.



Deepika's stylist, Shaleena Nathani shared the look on her Instagram page.



For evening, Deepika style in a dramatic and glamorous golden and black Louis Vuitton gown which had elaborate black feather sleeves. She kept her hair open, though sported a wet look and accessorised with rings and drop earrings.



"Straight of the Runway !!!!! #louisvuittoncruise2022," Shaleena captioned the images as she shared them on Instagram.