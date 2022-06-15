'Brahmastra' trailer out! Ranbir Kapoor plays a superhero in the this neo mythological saga

It is finally here! Ayan Mukerji's ambitious sci-fi film 'Brahmastra' is ready for release after years of being in the making. The trailer of the highly anticipated film was unveiled on Wednesday and it showcases Ranbir Kapoor in a superhero avatar.



The trailer looks magnificent, giving a glimpse of how the film will be. Part of the trilogy 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' will focus on Ranbir Kapoor's character Shiva and how he is unknown to some of the superpowers he possesses. The trailer shows Amitabh Bachchan explaining about how the world has certain mystical powers at play and how Shiva is unknown about his role in the universe.



The film also stars Alia Bhatt as Ranbir's romantic interest, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy among others.

The film had been in production since 2018 and faced multiple delays due to post-production work and the pandemic. It is also on the sets of this film that Ranbir and Alia fell in love and the pair got married earlier this year in Mumbai. This is the couple's first screen outing together.

Watch Brahmastra trailer here:





'Brahmastra' trailer promises the film to be high on VFX and the story close to mythology.



Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film is set to release in theatres on September 9.