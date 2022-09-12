'Brahmastra' box office collection: Ranbir-Alia's film has a 'fabulous weekend', earns $27 million worldwide

Looks like Bollywood's lean phase is finally coming to an end. The Hindi film industry's big release last Friday, Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' received a good response at the theatres and has had a 'fabulous' opening weekend.



The film has reportedly, earned over Rs 120 crore (USD 15 million approx) at the Indian box office. Not just that, the film grossed the most numbers worldwide and ran to packed theatres overseas.



Considering there was no major Hollywood release on September 9, 'Brahmastra' particularly did well in several cities of Australia, New Zeland and the US.

Brahmāstra has a FABULOUS weekend... *#Hindi* version... *#Nett* BOC...

Day 1: ₹ 31.5 cr+

Day 2: ₹ 37.5 cr+

Day 3: ₹ 39.5 cr+

Final total could be higher... #India biz.

National chains superb...

Day 1: ₹ 17.15 cr est

Day 2: ₹ 20.73 cr est

Day 3: ₹ 21.63 cr est

According to reports, Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt starrer earned $27 million worldwide- of which, the film has fetched $4.4 million from the US market alone. The film is being termed as the highest-grossing film in the world by US-based box office tracker Box Office Mojo.



'Brahmastra' was released in theatres worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film is expected to grow in the coming days due to word-of-mouth publicity.

The film faced multiple delays due to post-production work as well as the pandemic. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan, it also has prominent cameos of Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan.



WION's in its review of the film, termed it as a visual extravaganza with an incoherent story. "While there are several flaws in the film's writing, the VFX more than makes up for it. It is a visual extravaganza that Indian cinema has not seen before. SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali' too was heavily backed by VFX but 'Brahmastra' perhaps takes it a step ahead. The second half especially is stunning," wrote Shomini Sen in her review.