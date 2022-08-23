BoycottBrahmastra trends on social media as Alia Bhatt gets trolled again

Alia Bhatt is one of the top stars of Bollywood today and while most love her work in films, she is also targetted by trolls often on social media. The actress who is gearing up for the release of her film 'Brahmastra', trended on social media on Monday for the wrong reasons.



Netizens have taken offence against Alia's recent statement and have started trending the 'boycott' hashtag on Twitter once again. Reportedly, Alia, in an interview, said that "if you don`t like me, don`t watch me", which has triggered anger amongst netizens.



The clip has gone viral on social media, with many Twitter users saying that they will boycott her upcoming film 'Brahmastra'.



A Twitter user wrote, "#Bollywood seems to be losing its mind because of #BoycottBollywood trend. As you wish dear @aliaa08".

Alia Bhatt : If u don't like me don't watch me I can't help it



We will all fulfill her wish too



Let's make #Brahmastra 500Cr FLOPBUSTER



We are just tickets buyers for them. They only need your money not you. #BoycottBrahmastra #BoycottBollywood

Earlier an old interview of Kareena Kapoor had surfaced on social media ahead of the release of her film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' which made people furious.



In the video, Kareena echoed similar sentiments as Alia and that led to the 'boycott' trend on Twitter, eventually contributing to the poor performance of the film at the box office.



The boycott trend has gained mass momentum in recent times, with many actors and their films being at the receiving end. The social media trend has affected the box office performances of recent films.



Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' is one of the most anticipated releases of the years and features Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and south actor Nagarjuna along with Alia Bhatt. The film releases in theatres on September 9.



The first film in a trilogy that will form Bollywood's own cinematic universe, the Astraverse, 'Brahmastra' took five years to produce. The film will release in 5 Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.