Boxing legend Mike Tyson to make Bollywood debut in 'Liger' co-starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday

Boxing icon Mike Tyson is all set to make his Bollywood debut in an upcoming sports drama titled 'Liger'. The film stars South Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda and Bollywood young star Ananya Panday.



'Liger' is directed by Puri Jagannath who is also backing the film via his banner Puri Connects along with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.



Dharma Productions made Tyson's casting announcement on its official Twitter page.

Introducing the master of the ring to the Indian screens! Kicked to announce that the dynamite @MikeTyson has joined the cast of #Liger!🥊#NamasteTyson #HbdPuriJagannadh pic.twitter.com/ZWRbQyKapX — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) September 27, 2021

"Introducing the master of the ring to the Indian screens! Kicked to announce that the dynamite @MikeTyson has joined the cast of #Liger!" the tweet read.



While details of Tyson's role are yet to be revealed, as per the teaser video it appears he and Deverakonda's character will compete in the boxing ring.



Considered to be one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, Tyson most famously played a fictionalised version of himself in the 2009 Hollywood hit film 'The Hangover' and its 2011 sequel 'The Hangover Part II'.



He has also starred in 'Ip Man 3', the 2015 film in the popular Hong Kong martial arts film series.



'Liger' will be released theatrically in five languages -- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The film's release date is yet to be announced.