Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla seeks help on internet after losing diamond earring at airport

Famous Indian actor Juhi Chawla is seeking help on the internet.

Sharing the picture of her diamond earring that she lost at Mumbai airport, Juhi Chawla posted asking help from people if they spot it. Titled ‘Kindly help’, Juhi posted a photo of an earring along with text that read: “This morning as I walked towards Gate 8 at Mumbai International Airport, T2, in the driveway, in the Pranaam buggy, checking in at the Emirates counter, security check immigration, somewhere my diamond earring slipped off and fell. If anyone can help me find it, I’ll be thrilled. Please report to the police, and it will be my pleasure to reward you”.

“This is the matching piece, I’ve worn these earrings almost every day for the past 15 years. Please help me find it. Thank you,” further states the text.

The Twitter post has now garnered a lot of response with many writing sweet messages of hope.