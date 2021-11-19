'Bob Biswas' trailer: Abhishek Bachchan plays contract killer in 'Kahaani' spin-off story

One of the most popular characters from Vidya Balan starrer 'Kahaani', Bob Biswas gets his own stand-alone film.

The trailer of 'Bob Biswas' was unveiled on Friday. Featuring Abhishek Bachchan in the titular character, the trailer gives a sneak peek into the intriguing film that is set to release on December 3 on Zee5.



The two and a half minute long trailer gives a glimpse into the complicated journey of Bob Biswas, a middle-aged hitman-for-hire who comes out of a prolonged coma and does not remember any details about his life and his past, including his wife and children. As he tries to remember his identity, episodes from his past come alive, and the trailer shares a peek into his moral dilemma between embracing his criminal past versus his newly developed sense of right and wrong.





The original film had Bengali film star Saswata Chatterjee playing the character. In this film, Abhishek takes on the role while Chitrangda Singh plays his wife.



Calling it "one of the coolest films" he has ever worked on, Abhishek shared, "We had an amazing team working on 'Bob Biswas'. I have thoroughly enjoyed deep-diving into and creating the immersive world of Bob. It`s one of the coolest films I have worked on and I hope people truly enjoy the trailer and the film."



'Bob Biswas' is directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and written by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma.



Bob Biswas` is set to premiere on December 3, 2021, on ZEE5.