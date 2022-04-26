'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' trailer: Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Kiara Advani amp up horror and humour

The trailer of the upcoming horror comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ was released on Tuesday and the loyal fans of the franchise have lapped it up. Like its predecessor, the film’s trailer presents an edgy mix of humour and comedy.



The film, which stars Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani, is a sequel to the hit 2007 film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ which was filmed by the legendary filmmaker Priyadarshan. The Akshay Kumar starrer was itself a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film ‘Manichitrathazhu’ directed by Fazil. Interestingly, the current toast of Malyali cinema, Fahadh Faasil is the son of director Fazil.



The trailer of the upcoming sequel starts off with the ‘Ami Je Tomar’ theme song, a super hit with tremendous recall value from its 2007 hit. A smart tribute to the first instalment follows introductions of the new key characters.

Tabu has always delivered interesting films with ‘Andhadhun’ seeing her in a deliciously wicked role. It will be exciting to know what her character is in this cult horror comedy’s sequel.



This time around too, the film derives its horror and humour from the legend of Manjulika, who has become stronger over time and is back to seek vengeance after being locked for over a decade.



Watch the trailer here:





At the trailer launch event, Kartik Aaryan stated he didn't want to get into comparison with actor Akshay Kumar who played the lead in the first part of the film.



"Because they're too big a shoe to fill. I loved him in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', I have grown up watching his films so it's better if one doesn't compare. We have tried to do our best here," Aaryan told reporters at the event.



'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banners of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios.



The film, written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik, is scheduled to be released on May 20.

