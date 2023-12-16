LIVE TV
Bengali playback singer Anup Ghoshal passes away at 77

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Pragati AwasthiUpdated: Dec 16, 2023, 12:27 PM IST
Photograph:(Twitter)

Anup Ghoshal was known for his prolific talent for singing. In his career, he has lent his voice to several musical films by ace filmmaker Satyajit Ray. He has sung Kaji Nazrul Islam, Rabindranath Tagore, and other modern Bengali songs.

Bengali singer and politician Anup Ghoshal is no more. Ghoshal, who was well-known for his song “Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi” from the film Masoom, breathed his last on Friday. He was 77.

The singer died of old-age ailments due to multi-organ failure at a private hospital in south Kolkata, where he was undergoing treatment.

Ghoshal was known for his prolific talent for singing. In his career, he has lent his voice to several musical films by ace filmmaker Satyajit Ray. He has sung Kaji Nazrul Islam, Rabindranath Tagore, and other modern Bengali songs.

In his decades-long career, he was associated with many known filmmakers. He has worked with Ray in movies like Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne and Hirak Rajar Deshe.

In 1981, he won the National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer for the Bengali film Hirak Rajar Deshe. Apart from Bengali and Hindi, he has sung songs in other Indian languages like Assamese and Bhojpuri. 

In 2011, Ghoshal entered politics and successfully contested the assembly polls from Uttarpara seat on the Trinamool Congress ticket. Condoling his death, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote on X, “I express my deep grief and condolence over the death of Anup Ghosal who had sung in Bengali, Hindi and other languages.”

Ghoshal is survived by his two daughters. 

(With agency inputs)

Pragati Awasthi

With over three years of experience, Pragati Awasthi specialises in everything related to the showbiz world. 

