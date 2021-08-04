'BellBottom' trailer: Akshay Kumar turns RAW agent, Lara Dutta makes eye-popping transformation into ex-PM Indira Gandhi

Bollywood's big theatre release post second wave coronavirus lockdown has to be an Akshay Kumar film as no other actor draws in the crowd to theatres as Kumar does. In 'BellBottom', Kumar plays a RAW agent who sets out to thwart a hijack and save his countrymen.



The makers unveiled the trailer of 'BellBottom' on Tuesday. The nearly four-minute adrenaline-packed trailer opens with a background voice describing India as not "just a country" but a whole "thought."

Akshay can be seen bringing out the 1980s vibes while playing the role of a RAW agent who goes by the code name BellBottom.



Perhaps the most interesting casting in the film is that of Lara Dutta who looks absolutely unrecognisable as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Lara appears in the trailer quite a few times.





Other actors who are part of the film include Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi.





The trailer promises an epic adventure full of world-class action, retro swag, a foot-tapping background score, massive production values, and Akshay`s action persona at its best.



The Ranjit M Tewari directorial is presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Emmay Entertainment. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani.



'BellBottom' will release in 2D and 3D format in theatres on August 19.