'Bedhadak' first look: Karan Johar announces new project with Shanaya Kapoor, Lakshya & Gurfateh Pirzada

Karan Johar's new batch is here!



On Thursday, Johar excitedly announced his new upcoming project titled ' Bedhadak' with the new debutants Shanaya Kapoor, Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada.



Taking to social media handles, Johar shared the character posters for Dharma Production's next film.

'Jhund' review: Amitabh Bachchan's film gets it right, eventually

Sharing the poster of Shanaya, who's the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, Johar shared most details about her character Nimrit.



Karan wrote with the poster, “Introducing the gorgeous @shanayakapoor as Nimrit in #Bedhadak. An enchanting force to look out for, I can’t wait to see the energy she brings onto the screen!”

We’re bringing to you a new era of love - one that’s filled with passion, intensity & boundaries that will be crossed…#Bedhadak!❤️



Starring, our latest addition to the Dharma Family - #Lakshya, @shanayakapoor & @gurfatehpirzada! Directed by the exceptional #ShashankKhaitan. pic.twitter.com/5FIAzcfZWm — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 3, 2022 ×

Before Shanaya, Jonas shared the first poster of Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada. Sharing the first look of Lakshya, KJo wrote, “Looks that will melt your heart just as easily as his smile will. Presenting @itslakshya as Karan in #Bedhadak. Directed by the maestro of emotions, Shashank Khaitan!”



The third debutant was Gurfateh, who will play Angad. “His brooding good looks will have you smitten in no time! Watch Angad’s character come alive in #Bedhadak with @gurfatehpirzada bringing his effortless suave onto the big screen," Karan wrote.



He also shared posters that included all three of them. “We’re bringing to you a new era of love - one that’s filled with passion, intensity & boundaries that will be crossed…#Bedhadak! Starring, our latest addition to the Dharma Family - #Lakshya, @shanayakapoor & @gurfatehpirzada! Directed by the exceptional #ShashankKhaitan,” he added.



More details about the project have been kept under wraps, but as per the reports, the movie is a love triangle in the rom-com space.