Bastar teaser: Adah Sharma is waging a 'war' against Naxals and 'pseudo intellectuals'

The makers of The Kerala Story- Sudipto Sen and Vipul Shah- are back with a new project called Bastar: The Naxal Story. The teaser of the film was released on Tuesday on social media and from the looks of it, the film appears to be extremely political.

The film has Adah Sharma playing IPS Neerja Madhavan and she seems to be on a mission to nab Naxals at all costs.



The film, said to be based on a true incident, will release on March 15.



The teaser showcases a one-minute-long monologue enacted by Adah Sharma's character IPS Neerja Madhvan.

Adah's character is seen at her office in a soldier-at-war look. She says, “Pakistan me huye humare 4 yuddho me humare 8738 jawan shahid huye. Lekin kya aapko pata hai humare desh ke andar Naxaliyo ne 15000 jawano ki hatya ki hai? (8738 of our Indian soldiers were killed during four wars with Pakistan, but do you know, Naxals have filled 15000 soldiers alone)?”

Watch the teaser of Bastar: The Naxal Story here: