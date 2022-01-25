'Badhaai Do' trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar get married to keep secrets intact

The trailer of Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's new film 'Badhaai Do' was unveiled on Tuesday morning on social media.



The three-minute and six-second trailer revolve around a marital setting between Rajkummar and Bhumi who come together to keep a few secrets between the two intact.



The two disclose the secrets to each other that they both are from the LGBTQ+ community.



Getting into a marriage of convenience and living as roommates is what leads to humorous situations between the pair, making this one a perfect family entertainer.



It is not only high on comedy and emotions, but this family drama also deals with a socially relevant subject, that we got a glimpse of in the trailer.



The trailer was posted with a caption, "Witness the Atrangi wedding Satrangi setting of the year in the month of love! #BadhaaiDoTrailer out now. #BadhaaiDo coming out In Cinemas on 11th February, 2022"



The movie has been directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni and is being touted as one of the most eagerly awaited family entertainers releasing this year in cinemas.



Besides Rajkummar and Bhumi, the family entertainer has an ensemble cast featuring talented actors like Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chadha, Chum Darang, Lovleen Mishra, Nitish Pandey and Shashi Bhushan amongst others essaying pivotal roles.



Junglee Pictures' 'Badhaai Do' releases on February 1.