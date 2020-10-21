Ayushmann Khurrana-Vaani Kapoor begin shooting for Abhishek Kapoor's 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'

'Kedarnath' director Abhishek Kapoor's new film titled 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' will start Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in the lead. Khurrana announced his new film on Wednesday on social media.



Billed as a "progressive love story", the filming began in Chandigarh on Wednesday.



Khurrana shared a picture of the trio and the clapboard of the film.



"Next stop: My hometown Chandigarh for the first time. Excited to be a part of Abhishek Kapoor's delightful progressive love story 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'," he captioned the picture.



The 'Andhadhun' star will be seen playing a cross functional athlete in the project and is going to sport a new look in the film. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor.



'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' marks the first collaboration of Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor and Abhishek Kapoor, who is known for making films like 'Kedarnath', 'Kai Po Che' and 'Rock On'.



Khurrana was most recently seen in the satire 'Gulabo Sitabo' which released on Amazon Prime Video in June, whereas Vaani Kapoor's last cinematic appearance was the 2019 action thrilletr 'War'.