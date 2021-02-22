Ayushmann Khurrana-Anubhav Sinha's 'Anek' gets a release date

After receiving critical acclaim for 'Article 15', actor Ayushmann Khurrana and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha have teamed up once again for a new film called 'Anek'. The film's release date was announced on social media on Monday. It will hit theatres on September 17 this year.



The film, currently being shot in the North East and reportedly an action thriller.



'Anek' is backed by Sinha's Benaras Media Works and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.



"Naam #Anek, lekin release date ek! See you on September 17, 2021," Ayushmann wrote on Twitter as he shared the news.

The film went on floors in the last week of January and will be extensively shot across the North East.



This is the second 2021 film release announcement for Khurrana, who was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo'.



His romantic drama "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui", helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, will release in theatres on July 9. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor.