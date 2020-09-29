Arbaaz Khan files for defamation after his name crops up in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan has filed a defamation case against several social media users who alleged his involvement in the death case of actor Sushant Singhj Rajput and celebrity manager Disha Salian.



Khan has filed the case in a civil court in Mumbai, and the court has directed defendants Vibhor Anand and Sakshi Bhandari, and unknown defendants -- namely John Doe / Ashok Kumar -- to withdraw, recall or take down defamatory content published directly or indirectly by any of them.



The posts alleged that the actor was arrested and taken into custody by Central Bureau of Investigation as a part of the investigation.



Bollywood actor Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020, and probe into his death case is still going on.



After Mumbai Police initially concluded the actor had died by suicide, the case was subsequently taken up by CBI, with Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) also joining the investigation.



Earlier this year, Arbaaz had filed a case against 'Dabangg' director Abhinav Singh Kashyap, following the latter`s accusations that the Khan family had sabotaged his career.