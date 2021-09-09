AR Rahman and Gulzar to get together for Subrata Roy biopic

Oscar-winner AR Rahman has created mellifluous music that has made international headlines and Padma Bhushan and Oscar winner Gulzar has written unforgettable lyrics defining India over the decades. Now, Sandeep Singh under his banner Legend Global Studio has brought both these legends together for his upcoming prestigious project - the biopic on business tycoon Subrata Roy.

AR Rahman, on ths collaboration said, "Gulzar Saab's soulful lyrics are extremely inspiring for a musician and I hope I can do justice to the lyrics and the story. I am looking forward to this collaboration."

Gulzar added, "It will be wonderful to collaborate with Rahman again. Subrata Roy's life is enigmatic and inspiring. Rahman is a wonderful artist and musician and I look forward to this collaboration."

Meanwhile, Sandeep Singh shared, "It gives me unbelievable joy to bring these legends of lyrics and music together for a project that is extremely close to my heart. I have been an ardent admirer of the work of AR Rahman ji and Gulzar Saab. Their contribution to the cinema cannot be measured and I am humbled that they are a part of my project. Subrata Roy Sir's life is a tremendous story of grit, determination, and success and it needs the support of these two geniuses to realise this dream on 70 mm. I am humbled and overwhelmed"

News of the Subrata Roy Biopic first broke last month when it was announced that Sandeep Singh had acquired the rights of the film. The film is reported to be one that will span several continents and traverse the tycoon's journey over the decades. Title and cast of the biopic is expected to be announced shortly.