Aparshakti Khurana to join Ayushmann Khurrana as host for Zee Cine Awards 2023

Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurrana have to be one of the most popular brother duos in the Indian film industry. Each of them has etched their marks for their impeccable acting skills, especially their comedic timing. Now imagine both of them coming together. Well, it's happening, Aparshakti and Ayushmann will be hosting the Zee Cine awards this year. Both the brothers are going to be their entertaining best for the awards show which is slated to take place in Mumbai on February 26.

Aparshakti says, “It's always great to work with him. We had previously hosted another show together and that was a riot. When it comes to working, we are aware that it’s a professional commitment and it’s not often we come together. But given our personal background it definitely adds a layer of charm and fun to the show and I hope we can bring that to the stage. At the end of the day, the idea is to make the evening memorable and both of us are going to do our best on that.”