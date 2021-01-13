Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli appeal to paparazzi: We want to protect the privacy of our child 

Two days after Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli welcomed their baby girl, the duo has made a strong appeal to paparazzi in Mumbai to refrain from clicking their daughter`s picture as they want to protect her privacy.



Sharma and Kohli have sent out a note to the paparazzi fraternity in Mumbai requesting privacy for their child.



"Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support,”the statement read.



"While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same," the note concluded.



Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby girl on Monday.



Kohli shared the news via Twitter and said both baby and mother are healthy.



Pictures of Virushka’s baby girl soon went viral on Monday, which was shared by Virat’s brother. The family though later denied sharing any pic of the actress or her daughter on social media.