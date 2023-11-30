Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga explains Rashmika Mandanna's viral clip from the film

The release of Animal is just a day away. The highly anticipated Bollywood film starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead has piqued everyone's curiosity ever since the film's first teaser came out. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film's violence is being widely discussed on social media and it has garnered both positive as well as negative reactions. One of Rashmika's clip from the trailer has gone viral and become a favourite for memes on the internet.



Now, Sandeep Reddy has reacted to the viral clip where Rashmika can be seen clenching her teeth and saying, "I really wish he had died that day." While speaking to India Today, the filmmaker explained the scene and revealed why Rashmika spoke with clenched teeth in it.



"Rashmika Mandanna was supposed to speak in a particular way because it is a very emotional scene. I knew there would be a certain reaction to it. When someone is feeling a certain emotion, then they speak with their teeth clenched. I think keeping it in the trailer has only given it multiple views. When you see it as part of the larger scene in the movie, it will make more sense."



Many internet users have claimed the dialogue delivery was unclear.



Talking about the title of the movie, Ranbir had told ANI, “Once you see the film, you will understand. I think the reason why Sandeep Reddy Vanga called this film Animal is because animal behaves out of instinct. They don't behave out of thought.”



Directed and written by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film features Ranbir and Rashmika alongside Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. While Anil is Ranbir's father, Rashmika plays his wife. Bobby plays the antagonist in the movie. Animal is all set to release on December 1 in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.



Animal will clash with Meghna Gulzar's latest movie - Sam Bahadur at the box office which releases on the same day. Starring Vicky Kaushal, the film is based on war hero Sam Manekshaw. Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen as the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the movie. The film also features Sanya Malhotra as Sam's wife.