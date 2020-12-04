Anil Kapoor assures fans he has tested negative for Covid-19

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor took to Twitter on Friday to assure fans that he had tested negative for coronavirus.



"In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19", tweeted Kapoor as he thanked his fans for their concern and good wishes.



Anil has been shooting for his next film `Jug Jug Jiyo` along with an ensemble cast which includes actors like Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, among others.

In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes 🙏🏻😊 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 4, 2020 ×

All the cast members along with the director Raj Mehta had gotten themselves tested for the novel coronavirus before commencing for the shoot of the film in November. On Friday, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Raj Mehta tested positive for the virus.



There were rumours that Anil who had been shooting for the film in Chandigarh and tested Covid-19 positive along with cast members Neetu and Varun.