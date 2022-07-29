Ananya Panday connects Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar over a call on 'Koffee With Karan'

A lot has been said in the public domain about Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar's rift. The actor and the filmmaker reportedly have had a tiff followed by which Kartik was ousted from Karan's upcoming film 'Dostana 2.' However, the duo now seems to have buried the hatchet and it seems Ananya Panday may have had a part to play in it.



In the recent episode of 'Koffee With Karan 7', Ananya made the two speak over the phone, even though it was for a few seconds.



During a segment on the show, Karan asked Vijay and Ananya to dial their celebrity friends and get them to say, "Hey Karan, it's me."Ananya called up Kartik and asked him to help her out. Putting her phone on speaker, Ananya said "Kartik, say `Hey Karan, it`s me` and tell him what you`re doing." At this moment, Karan Johar jumps in and said "He's again promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 if I know right."



Kartik in response said, "I`m at home, promoting 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.'" Later Karan thanked Kartik for participating in the game.



The episode was presumably shot earlier this year - at a time when Kartik was promoting 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' which was released in May and went on to earn over Rs 200 crore at the box office.



Last month a video went viral on social media which showed both Karan and Kartik having a friendly chat during an award show.In the video, Karan and Kartik were seen seated next to each other at a roundtable. The two engaged in a conversation and shared a laugh before they walked on the stage to dance together.



For unversed, Kartik and Karan reportedly had a falling out in 2021, while working together on 'Dostana 2.' Kartik was to star with Janhvi Kapoor in 'Dostana 2,' but the actor was dropped from the project. Karan Johar`s Production House `Dharma Productions` officially announced Kartik`s exit from the film. In their official statement posted on Instagram, the production house stated that "due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain dignified silence- we will be recasting 'Dostana 2,' directed by Collin D`Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon."



On the work front, the `Dhamaka` actor will be seen in `Shehzada`. Kartik recently announced that he has signed a project with Sajid Nadiadwala`s production house which will be helmed by Kabir Khan. Though the details of the project have been kept under wraps, it is speculated to be a massive entertainer on a large-scale production based on true events. He will also be seen in `Freddy` opposite Alaya F. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is touted to be a romantic thriller. He also has Hansal Mehta`s `Captain India` in his kitty. Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja, the film revolves around India`s most successful rescue operations from a war-torn country.



Ananya appeared on the fourth episode of 'Koffee With Karan Season 7' along with her 'Liger' star Vijay Deverakonda.