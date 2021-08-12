Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi's 'Chehre' to hit theatres on this date

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Aug 12, 2021, 07:26 PM(IST)

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in 'Chehre' poster Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

After months of delay, Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer 'Chehre' has got a release date. The film is set to release in theatres on August 27. 
 

After months of delay, Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer 'Chehre' has got a release date. The film is set to release in theatres on August 27. 

On Thursday, the makers announced the new release date by sharing an intriguing and hard-hitting dialogue promo of the film featuring Big B. 

As per a statement, in `Chehre`, Big B will be seen playing the role of a lawyer while Emraan essays the character of a business tycoon.

Speaking about the film`s theatrical release, producer Anand Pandit said, "The team had taken great efforts and we always thought that 'Chehre' deserved a theatrical release. We want the magnanimity of the film to be showcased in the right way and hence are excited to finally reach the audience through the cinema screens."

×

The film was earlier scheduled for a April release but due to second wave of COVID-19, the film's release was postponed. 

Directed by Rumy Jafry, `Chehre` also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D`Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Raghubir Yadav, and Siddhanth Kapoor. 

Topics

Read in App