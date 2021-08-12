Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi's 'Chehre' to hit theatres on this date

After months of delay, Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer 'Chehre' has got a release date. The film is set to release in theatres on August 27.



On Thursday, the makers announced the new release date by sharing an intriguing and hard-hitting dialogue promo of the film featuring Big B.



As per a statement, in `Chehre`, Big B will be seen playing the role of a lawyer while Emraan essays the character of a business tycoon.

Speaking about the film`s theatrical release, producer Anand Pandit said, "The team had taken great efforts and we always thought that 'Chehre' deserved a theatrical release. We want the magnanimity of the film to be showcased in the right way and hence are excited to finally reach the audience through the cinema screens."

Keeping our promise, Chehre releasing on August 27th in theatres near you!

The film was earlier scheduled for a April release but due to second wave of COVID-19, the film's release was postponed.



Directed by Rumy Jafry, `Chehre` also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D`Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Raghubir Yadav, and Siddhanth Kapoor.