Amar Singh Chamkila teaser: Diljit Dosanjh to play popular Punjabi singer in Imtiaz Ali's new film
Story highlights
The biopic will be released on Netflix and the teaser gives a glimpse of Chamkila's popularity in 1980s. Diljit plays the titular role in the film and sports a new look in the teaser- sans his turban.
Diljit Dosanjh is teaming up with Imtiaz Ali to narrate the story of a slain Punjabi singer. The first look of Amar Singh Chamkila the film was shared by Dosanjh on social media on Tuesday. The film is a biopic on the popular Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila who was killed at the age of 27 back in 1988. The biopic has been helmed by Imtiaz Ali and also features Parineeti Chopra.
The teaser begins with the text, "Netflix presents the untold true story of the greatest singer of his time. The highest record-selling artist of Punjab. Died at age 27" flashing on screen. At the end of the teaser, we get a glimpse of Diljit Dosanjh as Amar Singh Chamkila addressing a crowd.
Check out Amar Singh Chamkila's teaser here:
Diljit Dosanjh, who plays the lead role, shared the video and wrote, "Jo naam saalon se aapke dil aur dimaag pe chaaya hai woh ab aapke saamne aaya hai (The name that has been in your heart and mind for years has now come in front of you). Watch the untold story of Punjab's highest record-selling artist, Amar Singh Chamkila coming soon only on Netflix."
Parineeti Chopra too shared the video and wrote, "You've heard his voice, now hear his story. Amar Singh Chamkila, coming soon only on Netflix.
The film will have AR Rahman's music and is slated to release in 2024 on OTT platform Netflix. The exact date of release has not been announced yet.
The film marks a comeback for Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman who have in the past worked and given iconic music in films like Rockstar, Highway and Tamasha.