Amar Singh Chamkila teaser: Diljit Dosanjh to play popular Punjabi singer in Imtiaz Ali's new film

Diljit Dosanjh is teaming up with Imtiaz Ali to narrate the story of a slain Punjabi singer. The first look of Amar Singh Chamkila the film was shared by Dosanjh on social media on Tuesday. The film is a biopic on the popular Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila who was killed at the age of 27 back in 1988. The biopic has been helmed by Imtiaz Ali and also features Parineeti Chopra.



The biopic will be released on Netflix and the teaser gives a glimpse of Chamkila's popularity in 1980s. Diljit plays the titular role in the film and sports a new look in the teaser- sans his turban.



The teaser begins with the text, "Netflix presents the untold true story of the greatest singer of his time. The highest record-selling artist of Punjab. Died at age 27" flashing on screen. At the end of the teaser, we get a glimpse of Diljit Dosanjh as Amar Singh Chamkila addressing a crowd.



Check out Amar Singh Chamkila's teaser here: