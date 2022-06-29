Alia Bhatt slams misogynist news coverage around her pregnancy: 'I am not a parcel'

A day after Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy, several reports suggested that her husband Ranbir Kapoor would be travelling to the UK to 'pick up' his wife and get her back to Mumbai. Slamming the reports on Instagram, Alia called out the patriarchal mindset of the society and stated that she was capable to travel alone.



Expressing disappointment over misogynistic coverage of her pregnancy news, Alia took to Instagram Story and wrote, "Meanwhile we still live in some people's heads we still live in some patriarchal world.. FYI. Nothing has gotten delayed!!!! No one needs to PICK anyone up. I am a woman, not a parcel!!!!! I do not need to REST at all but good to know you`ll have a doctors certification as well :) This is 2022. Can we pls get out of this archaic way of thinking! Now if you would excuse me.. my shot is ready."

She also shared a screenshot of one of the reports which read, "Reportedly, the mommy-to-be will return to Mumbai in mid-July. It is also being reported that Ranbir might go to the UK to bring his wife home. Alia will be taking rest after she returns from her shoot. The reports also suggested that the actress planned her pregnancy in a way that doesn`t affect any of her commitments. She will be wrapping up her films, 'Heart Of Stone' and 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' before the end of July."

Earlier in the day, Alia penned a note expressing her gratitude for all the love she received after she announced her pregnancy."Overwhelmed with all the love. I have tried to read everyone`s messages and good wishes and all I want to say is, it truly feels so special to celebrate such a big moment of our lives with all the love and blessings. Thank you to every single one of you," Alia posted.





On Tuesday, Manish Malhotra also shared photos of the mommy-to-be along with Karan Johar. In the photo, trio can be seen soaking up some sun in London.





Alia and Ranbir tied their knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for many years, at Ranbir`s Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony.