Alia Bhatt reveals why she broke down after seeing daughter Raha's pictures online: I was exhausted

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha turned one on November 6. Over the past year, the couple have kept their baby out of the public eye and have refrained from sharing her pictures. However, some photos of Raha managed their way into social media, and talking about the same, Alia revealed that she broke down when she saw her daughter's face online. Alia recently appeared on the episode of Koffee With Karan S8 along with Kareena Kapoor, who has never hidden her babies from the media. During his appearance, host Karan asks, “I think she (Alia) is very fiercely protective of her (Raha). Why is that?” To this, Alia replied, “At that time I remember basically I felt like a picture came out of hers, and it was our schedule in Kashmir for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. It was a very, very difficult schedule for me because it was my first time shooting after giving birth. And no matter what anybody says, it takes really long for your body to bounce back.”



"I wasn't sleeping at night, I was feeding, I was rushing in between shoots. So I called Ranbir and I told him I was finding it very difficult so he pushed his work and said 'don't worry, I'm going to come and pick her up.'



"It was very relaxing for me but it was also the first time I was separating from (Raha) so I felt very guilty. So that guilt carried on and it was just one and a half days later that I travelled back and I saw a photo where the side of her face was kind of visible and I just broke down," the Darlings star said.



Adding that she's just being protective of her loved ones, Alia said, "And I realise I wasn't breaking down just because I didn't want people to see her face. When we meet people Ranbir and I are like please give her your blessings, Raha do namaste, this that. We are proud of our baby. But it was too many emotions put together and I'm so protective of my loved ones that I was just like, oh god I don't want that conversation. But I realise I was just exhausted and overwhelmed at that time.''



Alia on revealing daughter Raha's face



Talking about her daughter, Alia said that she doesn't want to hide her face and is proud of her. During her recent appearance at the HT Summit, Alia was asked whether she and Ranbir were going to reveal their daughter's face anytime soon.



She said, “I don’t want it to seem like ‘Oh I am hiding my daughter’s face.’ I am proud of her. We are proud of our baby. The intention with which it came out initially was that we are new parents, we don’t know how we feel about her face being splashed all over Instagram. She is barely a year old. We don’t find the need for her to be a moment of paparazzi. She is still too little.”



Alia said that she would reveal the face of Raha when she and Ranbir were both ready.