Alia Bhatt is the latest target of a deepfake video after Rashmika Mandanna and Katrina Kaif

After Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif and Kajol, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is the latest target of a deepfake video. The video has been doing the rounds of social media and has Alia's face edited into another woman's body. Alia Bhatt is yet to respond to the controversy.



The woman is seen making some gestures on camera.



Celebrities victims of AI-generated videos



Earlier this month a deepfake video, seemingly featuring Rashmika Mandanna had gone viral on social media. The video was of a British-Indian influencer in reality. Mandanna's face was superimposed on the woman's body.



Mandanna had spoken about her deepfake video that had gone viral. She wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused." Reacting to another tweet about the same video, Amitabh Bachchan had said, “Yes, this is a strong case for legal.”



The actor had continued, "Today, as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends and well-wishers who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can’t imagine how could I ever tackle this. We need to address this as a community and with urgency before more of us are affected by such identity theft." Rashmika tagged the official X accounts of Cyberabad Police and Maharashtra Cyber, nodal agency for cyber security and cybercrime investigation for Maharashtra, in her tweet. Several celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan and Naga Chaitanya had spoked out in support of Rashmika.

I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online.



Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused.… — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) November 6, 2023 ×

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt won Best Actor in the Web Original Film category at the recently held Filmfare OTT Awards for her digital film Darlings which was also produced by her. She will be next seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra which is also being produced by her. She recently also won the National Award for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. She was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani opposite Ranveer Singh.