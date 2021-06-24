Ali Fazal opens up about his depression when he did '3 Idiots'

Ali Fazal has achieved well in his acting career and recently worked in a Hollywood movie 'Death on the Nile' with Gal Gadot. Fazal, who made his debut with Aamir Khan's blockbuster '3 idiots' revealed that he went into a depression after appearing in the 2009 film.



Fazel played a small character in the movie of an engineering student, Joy Lobo, who takes his life on being unable to complete his final year project on time.



After his portrayal of Joy, there were news channels that approached him to comment on college suicides in India and how he feels about it, at that moment the question left the actor heartbroken.



In an interview with Peeping Moon, Ali said, "I slipped into depression when I started with 3 Idiots. I played a small role in it. Do you know what happened? Suddenly they were doing some news pieces, not to sound morbid or anything but at that time, some college students had harmed themselves, and then I got a call from some news channel saying, ‘Sir, you’ve played this role and this is exactly what has happened. How do you feel about it?’



Telling the impact of the questions, he said, ''I was crushed at that point. I was naive, I was in my second year of college. I went into depression and I told Raju sir (Rajkumar Hirani) and all these people and they said, ‘please don’t do this. Tell them to talk to the producer and don’t feel like this."



Meanwhile, on the work front, Ali will next be seen in 'Ray', Netflix's anthology on legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray's stories.

