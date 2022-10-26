Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' has a good opening at the box office despite bad reviews

Akshay Kumar's latest film 'Ram Setu' is off to a good start at the box office. The film was released on October 25 and earned Rs 15 crore (18.29 million USD) on its opening day.



The numbers for the opening day were shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh and the makers of the film.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrat Bharucha and Satyadev.

#RamSetu starts well on Day 1 [#Diwali], especially in mass pockets… Average at bigger centres/metros… The biggg holiday has given it a head start and it's crucial to maintain the momentum in the long, *extended* weekend… Tue ₹ 15.25 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 26, 2022

The story of `Ram Setu` revolves around an atheist archaeologist turned believer, Dr Aryan Kulshrestha (Akshay Kumar), who must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu aka the Adam's bridge before a private shipping company breaks it down for its own benefit.

While the film received a good response on the release day thanks to the festival season, it got mostly negative reviews.



WION's Shomini Sen called the film's story and special effects' laughable'. "While the film naturally plays to the gallery and sets out to be an adventure film- with terrible VFX, it also meanders towards jingoism ever so often making it a middling affair throughout. I would have enjoyed ignoring how it very nonchalantly debunks logic if the film had just concentrated on being an adventure film. Instead its a mish-mash with certain exciting chase sequences but nothing else," wrote Sen in her review. Read full review of 'Ram Setu' here