Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmii' leaked by Tamilrockers minutes after its release

One of the most anticipated films of the season- Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani starrer 'Laxmii' was leaked on various torrent websites by Tamilrockers, minutes after the film got a digital release on Disney+Hotstar.



According to reports, the film is available for download in full HD print.



Several prominent big-budget films have been leaked on Tamilrockers previously and 'Laxmii' is its latest victim. Read WION's review of 'Laxmii' here.



Tamilrockers website is known to pirate latest movies within a few hours of its release and Laxmii became their latest victim. The film is one of the biggest releases Disney+ Hotstar has witnessed.



Despite the leak, the film opened big on Disney+Hotstar. An official statement by the OTT platform stated that the film has got the biggest opening ever for the platform. Earlier Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' had earned the same feat but 'Laxmii' reportedly broke the film's record on Friday. Reacting to the news, leading man Akshay Kumar said, "I am overwhelmed and overjoyed by the response that Laxmii received. It’s heartening to know that audiences and fans from across the country logged on to Disney+ Hotstar VIP to watch the movie within hours of its release. Who doesn’t love beating records – whether it’s at the box-office or opening night on streaming platforms. Nothing is comparable to this feeling of euphoria."

Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the film is a Hindi remake of Tamil hit 'Kanchana'.

