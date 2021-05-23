Akshay Kumar quashes reports of 'Sooryavanshi' & 'Bell Bottom' releasing on Independence Day

It's been a while since we have seen Akshay Kumar on the big screen and his fans can't wait to watch two of the actor's big releases. Both 'Bell Bottom' and 'Sooryavanshi' have been postponed multiple times owing to the rising cases of coronavirus. Recently, there have been many reports that state that both the movies will release on Independence day.



Quashing these reports, Akshay Kumar has released a statement stating the that no release date has been finalised yet.



''I am humbled at the excitement and eagerness of my fans regarding the release of 'Sooryavanshi' and 'Bell Bottom', and want to thank them from the bottom of my heart for all their love. However, at this point, it is purely speculative to say that both films will release on Independence Day. The producers of both films are working out the release dates and will make announcements at the right time,” the superstar was quoted as saying.



Both the films were earlier scheduled to release in theatres this summer. However, owing to the second wave of COVID-19, the release dates were postponed.



'Sooryavanshi', a Rohit Shetty film, was first scheduled to release in March 2020. However, due to the pandemic lockdown, the movie was delayed by a year. Earlier this year, the makers announced that the movie is finally releasing on April 30, but due to the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in the country again the film was postponed indefinitely.

'Bell Bottom' was scheduled to hit theatres in April but was postponed again.