Akshay Kumar is now an Indian citizen; shares proof on social media

Akshay's Canadian citizenship has often been a point of discussion and the actor has also been criticised for not giving it up despite working and living in India. In 2019, during a media conclave, Akshay promised that he would soon apply for an Indian passport.



Three years later, he shared an update during another Leadership Summit session.



“Having a Canadian passport does not mean I am any less of an Indian. I am very much Indian. I have been here since last nine years when I got the passport. And I don't want to get into the reason of why, what happened, my films were not working, blah blah blah, chalo woh theek hai,” he said.



“Yes, I had said it in 2019, I applied for it. Then uske baad pandemic aagaya. Uske 2-2.5 saal sab kuch band hogaya. Renounce ka abhi mera letter aagaya hai (Then the pandemic happened and everything shut down for 2-2.5 years. My renounce letter is here) and very soon my whole passport will be coming.” He added, “Main kya karu, maine thodi pandemic laya hai (What do I do? I didn't bring the pandemic).”