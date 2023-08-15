Akshay Kumar is now an Indian citizen; shares proof on social media
Story highlights
Akshay's Canadian citizenship has often been a point of discussion and the actor has also been criticised for not giving it up despite working and living in India.
Akshay's Canadian citizenship has often been a point of discussion and the actor has also been criticised for not giving it up despite working and living in India.
For years Akshay Kumar has been questioned about his Canadian citizenship. On India's 77th Independence Day, Akshay Kumar shut his critics as he shared proof of his Indian citizenship. The actor shared a picture of his official government documents on social media.
Akshay took to Twitter to share a document that noted his name as Akshay Hariom Bhatia. He wrote with the tweet, “Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani(Heart and citizenship- both are Indian). Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind." His fans congratulated him and wished him on the special day.
Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani.— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 15, 2023
Happy Independence Day!
Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/DLH0DtbGxk
trending now
Akshay's Canadian citizenship has often been a point of discussion and the actor has also been criticised for not giving it up despite working and living in India. In 2019, during a media conclave, Akshay promised that he would soon apply for an Indian passport.
Three years later, he shared an update during another Leadership Summit session.
“Having a Canadian passport does not mean I am any less of an Indian. I am very much Indian. I have been here since last nine years when I got the passport. And I don't want to get into the reason of why, what happened, my films were not working, blah blah blah, chalo woh theek hai,” he said.
“Yes, I had said it in 2019, I applied for it. Then uske baad pandemic aagaya. Uske 2-2.5 saal sab kuch band hogaya. Renounce ka abhi mera letter aagaya hai (Then the pandemic happened and everything shut down for 2-2.5 years. My renounce letter is here) and very soon my whole passport will be coming.” He added, “Main kya karu, maine thodi pandemic laya hai (What do I do? I didn't bring the pandemic).”
Akshay's latest release OMG2 co-starring Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam rekeased last week and has been performing well at the box office despite striong fight from Gadar 2- the other reelase of the week. The film also been raised by critics.