Akshay Kumar breaks rule for the first time in 18 years to film 'Bell Bottom'

Akshay Kumar who is known for his strict life routine and plans, has broken his 18 year old routine with his upcoming movie 'Bell Bottom'. Kumar who is currently shooting in the UK, has doubled his shift, to lessen the burden on producers who were facing challenges.



Producer of the movie Jackky Bhagnani praised the actor and said, '' Akshay sir is truly a producer’s actor and it has been a privilege to work with him. He is constantly thinking about everyone and everything. From safety measures for the entire unit to shooting schedules to the challenges faced by producers - the man is pure gold''.



Jackky added further, Akshay himself recommended to do a double shift, ''Akshay sir is doing a double shift for the first time in 18 years. So when he suggested two units we were stunned and excited at the same time. And seeing his work discipline and respect for time, everyone on the sets is super energized and also pitching in their best. It’s like well-oiled machinery working round the clock to make this happen.'' The step will benefit the producers financially.

Post the pandemic, this fulm crew were the first in Bollywood out for filming in a chartered plane to another country. The upcoming movie is being produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film features Huma Qureshi, Vani Kapoor and Lara Dutta.