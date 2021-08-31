Ajay Devgn travels to Russia to finalise location for aviation thriller 'Mayday'

Ajay Devgn to start filming for his aviation thriller ‘Mayday’ soon.

For the same, the actor is said to have headed to Russia for the final leg of shoot.

The film ‘Mayday’ stars Ajay, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh in the lead. It has been shot in Mumbai as well as Hyderabad so far. For the later part of the year, the actor is scouting for locations for the final schedule of shoot in Russia with a lean crew.

The report also claimed that the final leg of the shoot will start in Mid-October.

Reportedly, the 8-day final leg shoot will be shot at one of the 5 airports in Russia with Ajay, Rakul Preet Singh and Boman Irani.