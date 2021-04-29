Ajay Devgn helps BMC convert marriage halls into COVID facility in Mumbai

Ajay Devgn has joined hands with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to provide emergency medical facilities for COVID patients in Mumbai.

The Bollywood actor has contributed to set up emergency medical unit at Mumbai's Shivaji Park. The marriage halls at Shivaji Park have been converted into a Covid facility with 20-beds, ventilators, oxygen support and para-monitors.

Joining him in the cause are others like filmmakers Anand Pandit, Boney Kapoor, Luv Ranjan, Rajneesh Khanuja, Leena Yadav, Ashim Bajaj, Sameer Nair, Deepak Dhar, Rishi Negi, entrepreneur Tarun Rathi and action-director RP Yadav who have made a contribution of over Rs 1 crore to the Smiley Account, the business development cell of the BMC.

Last year, Ajay had donated ventilators to Dharavi, which was severely affected by the novel coronavirus.

