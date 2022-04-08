After 'The Big Bull', I'd like to make another corporate thriller: Anand Pandit

Veteran producer Anand Pandit is filled with nostalgia as he looks back at his passion project 'The Big Bull', a corporate thriller headlined by Abhishek Bachchan and co produced by Ajay Devgn that was released on April 8, 2021.

Speaking fondly about it, Anand said, "I can't believe that it has been almost one year since 'The Big Bull' was released. The theme of the film struck a chord with the audiences and I too feel, this is a very interesting genre and I would like to make another corporate thriller."

"The audience always finds stories about ambition, dreams, and human frailities, easy to identify with and there are many more such stories that I feel can be filmed successfully."

The producer feels that the challenges the film was up against ultimately worked in its favor. "In the middle of the pandemic and numerous delays, time seemed to have stopped. We finally made the decision to release the film on Disney+ Hotstar and the audience's response was just wonderful. With its character-driven narrative, the film was in hindsight perfect for an OTT platform."