After Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma's look revealed in 'Antim: The Final Truth'

A week back, actor Aayush Sharma had revealed the first look of Salman Khan in upcoming film 'Antim: The Final Truth'.



On Monday, Sharma's look from the film was shared by Salman on social media. Sharma also shared the video on his social media pages and wrote, "Hardwork demands your blood and sweat, but in return leaves you with a lot. The auspicious beginning of the journey of 'Antim'. Gratitude."







The clip has Sharma, bare bodied, chasing towards Salman Khan's character in anger, ready to punch him. The clip ends at Khan stopping Sharma's punch mid-air by clutching his hand.



Directed by Mahesh Majrekar, the film will release in 2021.The action-drama reportedly features Khan as a Sikh cop.



This is the first time that Khan will feature in a film with Sharma who is married to the superstar's sister Arpita Khan.