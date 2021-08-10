Aamir Khan stopped taking calls after assuring help to TV star Anupam Shyam, claims late actor's kin

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has been called out by TV actor Anupam Shyam's kin for avoiding calls after he assured he would help the then ailing actor.



A known face on TV, actor Anupam Shyam died of multiple organ failure earlier this week. He was on dialysis for sometime. Now, his younger brother Anurag Shyam has alleged that the actor had sought help from the Bollywood superstar who had even agreed to help him but eventually stopped picking his calls.



In an interview, Anurag alleged that Anupam Shyam was upset as he could not visit Pratapgarh, in Uttar Pradesh and meet their ailing mother. Pratapgarh is a small town in Uttar Pradesh which lacked any dialysis centre and hence Anupam could not visit as it posed a health risk for him.



Speaking to a news channel, Anu, "Our family has been facing a lot. My mother died last month. Anupam was shocked that he could not go to Pratapgarh (where their mom stayed). Without a dialysis centre in the town, going there would have been a major health risk for Anupam. We urged for a dialysis centre in Pratapgarh and Anupam even went to Aamir Khan for the same."

"Aamir Khan gave us the assurance but stopped picking our calls after a few months." Anurag added. The actor was also worried that about rumours that his show will be pulled off air. He played a key character in a popular TV show 'Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya'.

The actor's condition had reportedly improved and he was even taken off the ventilator his condition worsened a day later and his blood pressure dropped sharply which led to multiple organ failure and his death.