Aamir Khan announces his new film Sitare Zameen Par, in line with Taare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan has announced his new film. At a media event that the Bollywood superstar attended recently, Khan revealed his next is titled Sitare Zameen Par. The actor said the film has a similar theme as his previous film Taare Zameen Par which had released in 2007.



"I have not spoken about it publicly and I won't be able to say much now also. But I can tell the title. The title of the film is Sitare Zameen Par. You must have remembered my film Taare Zameen Par and the name of this film is Sitare Zameen Par because we are moving 10 steps ahead with the same theme. Taare Zameen Par was an emotional film, this film will make you laugh. That film made you cry this one will entertain you," said Khan.



He also added, "But the theme is the same. That's why we kept this name very thoughtfully. We all have flaws, we all have weaknesses, but we all also have something special, so we are taking forward this theme, but this time, the character of the special child Ishaan in that film -my character helps that character in Taare Zameen Par. In Sitare Zameen Par, those nine boys, who have their own issues, help me. It's the opposite.”



Aamir made his directorial debut with Taare Zameen Par and earned critical praise for the film. The film featured Darsheel Zafari, Tisca Chopra, Vipin Sharma and Khan. It followed an eight-year-old gifted boy Ishaan. Aamir played the role of his art teacher who discovers that the child has dyslexia and helps him realise his true potential.