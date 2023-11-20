Aam Aadmi Family to return with season 4, to stream on ZEE5

Aam Aadmi Family will get another season. The ZEE5 show will continue from where it left off in the previous season. The series promises another season full of wholesome entertainment, featuring the talented cast of Brijendra Kala, Lubna Salim, Gunjan Malhotra, and Chandan Anand.

The show will continue to bring to life the everyday adventures and misadventures of the endearing Sharma family. Created with a blend of humour, emotions, and relatability, this show is not just a family drama but a journey that resonates with the Aam Aadmi in all of us.

Directed by Himali Shah, Aam Aadmi Family season 4 is set to premiere on ZEE5 on 24 November.

Himali Shah, Director of Aam Aadmi Family S4 said, “This season talks about how a family copes up with the loss of a loved one. It's a familiar situation, but less talked about. It's second innings for Mummy and Papa, while Bobby is trying to find his calling, career wise. Sonu is dealing with long distance marriage. It's the coming together of the entire family, despite their own problems. A big thank you to Arunabh Kumar, Shreyansh Pandey, Apoorv Singh Karki and ZEE5 for their guidance and partnership”.