12th Fail trailer: Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Vikrant Massey narrate an inspiring story of hope 

The trailer for director Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s next directorial venture, 12th Fail, dropped on Tuesday and drew an enthusiastic response from all quarters. Fans of Vinod’s distinctive brand of thought-provoking entertainers found the trailer to be ticking all the right boxes.



The trailer features Vikrant Massey in the lead and has glimpses of the protagonist’s journey from a small village in Chambal to the bustling nerve centre of UPSC preparation in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar. Initial reactions suggest that viewers have been impressed by Massey’s strong performance as well as his physical transformation. The ensemble cast is also very interesting and punchy dialogues are the highlights of the trailer. Set to the tune of a rousing anthem #Restart, the film is expected to be a roller-coaster of emotions.



12th Fail, based on a real story, draws from the gritty struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failures, and to keep fighting.