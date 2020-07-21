Vicky Kaushal to work with 'Dhoom 3' director for a YRF film

Vicky Kaushal to work with ‘Dhoom 3’ director Vijay Krishna Acharya for a big-ticket film with Yash Raj Films. This will be the first time he will work with YRF.

According to latest reports, Vicky Kaushal will work with Vijay Krishna who has worked on ‘Dhoom 3’ and ‘Thugs of Hindostan’.

It will be a big scale action project and will be part of YRF Project 50 line up. Yash Raj Films will announce a series of projects as a part of their 50th anniversary. The YRF Project 50 includes some big-budget movies with top stars from the country.

The actor is currently in talks with the makers and once everything falls into place, the film might roll soon.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal has a series of films in the pipeline starting with Shoojit Sircar’s ‘Sardar Udham Singh’, Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Sam’ based on Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw, Karan Johar’s ‘Takht’ and Aditya Dhar’s ‘Ashwathama’.