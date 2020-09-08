TV actor Parth Samthaan roped in for Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'?

TV actor Parth Samthaan has reportedly been cast in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

A report claims that the Tv actor has been finalised for an important role opposite Alia Bhatt in the film and that he is extremely excited about his filmy debut with the big banner.

Parth was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show ‘Kasauti Zindagii Kay 2’ that is slated to go off-air soon.

The show is reportedly going off-air as the makers were not happy with the numbers of the show.

