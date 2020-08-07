Sushant Singh Rajput death: CBI registers case against Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered a case against actress Rhea Chakraborty and five others in relation to Sushant Singh Rajput's case.



A case has been regsitered against Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others in connection with the actor's death case.



The investigating agency booked 6 accused and others in sections including criminal conspiracy, abetment of suicide, wrongful restrain, wrongful confinement, theft, criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal intimidation.



Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had sent a recommendation to the Central Government to investigate the case filed in Patna based on the complaint of Sushant`s father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty acussing her of abetment of suicide on July 25.



In Supreme Court, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the central government, submitted before a single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy that the Centre has accepted the Bihar government`s request recommending a CBI inquiry into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.



The apex court was hearing a petition filed by Chakraborty seeking directions to transfer the case registered regarding the late actor`s death in Bihar`s Patna to Mumbai.When asked about on Mumbai Police not relieving Patna SP Vinay Tiwari from quarantine, Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey said, "Mumbai Police isn`t even following orders of Supreme Court. They must give in writing if they don`t want to obey the Supreme Court order or they should state clearly that they have arrested him."



Tiwari, who reached Mumbai for probe in Rajput case, has been quarantined by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials till August 15.